Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Crews were called out for a fire at an industrial building in the 2200 block of East 17th Street just after midnight on Tuesday.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found fire shooting out from the roof of the building.

Crews began attacking the fire from all angles, including from the air atop the ladder. Eventually they were able to get the fire under control.

A K-9 unit was requested to the scene as they began investigating the fire. No cause is known at this time and no injuries were reported.