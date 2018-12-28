K-Mart on West 26th Street to close late March © Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

Sears Holdings released a company statement today announcing the closing of 80 more stores to their list of 182 stores they had already planned to close; this making their total closings 262.

They say, "As part of Sears Holdings' processes to accelerate its strategic transformation and facilitate its financial restructuring, on December 27, 2018, the company informed associates at 80 stores that we will be closing these Sears and Kmart stores in late March 2019. Liquidation sales at these stores are expected to begin in two weeks. The accompanying Sears Auto Center at these Sears stores will also be closing. This is in addition to the previously announced closure of 40 unprofitable stores expected to be completed in February 2019. Customers can use the store locator function on our web sites to find the location of their nearest Kmart and Sears stores."

The list includes K-Mart and Sears stores. Stay tuned to JET 24 Action News for more.

You can see the list of stores below:

Latest list of closures, released today.

November 8th closures list.

October 15th closures list.