K9-5 partners with the ANNA Shelter for this year’s Doggy Easter Egg Hunt

The K9-5 has partnered with the ANNA Shelter for this year’s Doggy Easter Egg Hunt.

This is for all the dogs in the community. All of the proceeds will be donated to the ANNA Shelter.

For a $10 donation, the first 100 dogs get an Easter bunny outfit as well as prizes.

For the other dogs that participate, a $10 donation will get their picture taken with the Easter bunny along with prizes as well.

“We can also put in for a raffle basket which is also to benefit the ANNA Shelter. The K9-5 table has an ornament painting station that the dogs paint themselves. So you get to go home with a fun Easter bunny ornament,” said Kyrie Laubenthal, Owner of Lake Erie K9-5.

The next Doggy Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Saturday March 27th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East ANNA Shelter.