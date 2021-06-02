Kahkwa Ave bridge to be demolished soon

Erie City Council members voted unanimously on the demolition of the Kahkwa Avenue bridge over Ravine Drive.

Council members came to an agreement to demolish the bridge to meet the needs of neighbors in the Ravine Drive area.

Erie City Council Member David Brennan says council received neighborhood input about putting in an extra road.

He says residents expressed their concerns about additional traffic and disturbance coming to the area if a road was added.

Brennan says residents voices were heard and they’ll be removing the Kahkwa Avenue bridge instead of adding a road.

“It’s very important for any neighborhood when there’s something new that’s coming to your neighborhood or something that’s going to affect the houses around you or your street, so it’s important to speak up,” said David Brennan, council member, Erie City Council.

The vote for the demolition was 6-0.