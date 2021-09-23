Kahkwa Ave. closed indefinitely between Superior Avenue and Crescent Drive

Starting today [Thursday], Kahkwa Avenue will be closed indefinitely to vehicular traffic between Superior Ave. and Crescent Drive as the City of Erie prepares to demolish the Kahkwa Bridge.

The plan is to keep that stretch closed until a replacement structure can be constructed.



The sidewalks will remain open for pedestrians through the weekend, but they will close indefinitely on Monday, Sept. 27.

A temporary four-way stop will also be implemented today at the intersection of W. 6th St. and Maryland Ave. to allow improved access to W. 6th Street for residents of the neighborhood west of Ravine Drive.



The demolition of the Kahkwa Bridge is scheduled for Oct. 11.

