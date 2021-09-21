Kahkwa Ave. to close between Superior Avenue and Crescent Drive this Thursday

Starting this Thursday, Sept. 23, Kahkwa Avenue will be closed indefinitely to vehicular traffic between Superior Ave. and Crescent Drive.

The City of Erie is preparing to demolish the Kahkwa Bridge, so they plan to keep the road closed at that location until a replacement structure can be constructed.



The sidewalks will remain open for pedestrians through the weekend, but they will close indefinitely on Monday, Sept. 27.

A temporary four-way stop will also be implemented on Thursday at the intersection of W. 6th St. and Maryland Ave. The City wants to improve the access to W. 6th Street for residents of the neighborhood west of Ravine Drive.



The demolition of the Kahkwa Bridge is scheduled for Oct. 11.

