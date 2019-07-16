Kahkwa Club hosts annual Africa 6000 International Pro-am Charity Classic

The Kahkwa Club hosted the annual Africa 6000 International Pro-am Charity Classic again. About 23 east coast PGA professionals, including Hall of Fame golfer Bob Ford, teamed up with local golfers to compete in a scramble format.

After his sixth trip to Africa, Joe Prischak created the Africa 6000 International. All proceeds from the event benefit the foundation that is responsible for drilling wells across the continent for fresh water access. The global impact of this annual event is incredible.

The charity event has raised more than 2 million dollars. By the end of 2019, more than 80 wells will have been drilled and completed.