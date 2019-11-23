Kahkwa Club plays host to Barber National Institute ladies only luncheon

The Barber National Institute hosted its 18th annual ladies only luncheon today.

A sold out crowd of more than 450 women packed the Kahkwa Club all for a good cause. The event is a tradition that is held every year the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Guests enjoyed a meal and boutique shopping from seven unique vendors. The event not only brings women together but most importantly to support children with disabilities.

“Children and adults with disabilities are apart of the community. They’re apart of all of us, and very few woman all have specific involvement but they come together because they want to support us.” said Dr. Maureen Barber-Carey, Executive Vice President of the Barber National Institute.

The event also featured an auction with more than 50 raffle baskets.