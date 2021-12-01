Karen Bilowith introduced as Erie Community Foundation new President and CEO

The Erie Community Foundation formally introduces its new president and CEO>

Karen Bilowith has come to Erie after leading the Idaho Community Foundation.

She takes over an organization that has grown significantly.

According to the latest annual report, the amount of money managed by the Erie Community Foundation has doubled in 10 years and has tripled in the past 15.

Bilowith says there were two things that attracted her to Erie.

“Number one: that the Erie Community Foundation is partnering with the public sector, the private sector and many, many donors to help make change happen in the community and, frankly, that doesn’t happen everywhere.” said Karen Bilowith, Erie Community Foundation President and CEO.

She pointed to the foundation’s We Believe in Erie fund to help students of color.

