Kathleen Getz inaugurated as 13th President of Mercyhurst University

The 13th Inaugural Presidency Celebration took place at Mercyhurst University Saturday.

Dozens of faculty, staff and students dressed up to celebrate Mercyhurst University’s new president — Kathleen Getz.

A member of the Board of Trustees at the University says this inauguration marks an important change to the administration because it’s been almost 50 years since a woman has led the university.

“Chair of the Board of Trustees, speaking for the Trustees, that we have the right leadership in place and it’s very exciting because we really are delighted to have found Dr. Getz to lead Mercyhurst forward. It’s also a very important moment to mark the change in the administration here and the new direction for the university,” said Joseph NeCastro, Chairman, Mercyhurst University Board of Trustees.

The celebration will continue throughout the weekend.

