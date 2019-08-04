Katie Blair makes successful swim across Lake Erie

It was an accomplishment for one amazing lady tonight as she made a daring swim across Lake Erie.

Katie Blair making the swim from Long Point in Ontario to Freeport Beach in North East. She made it on shore to Freeport at 9:00pm Saturday. Dozens of supporters gathered to welcome the swimmer cross one off her bucket list.

For Blair, swimming has been something she has enjoyed since she was a child and she feels motivated to continue on.

“I’ve been swimming for 28 years, starting at age 12,” Blair said. “It’s just kind of my element and it puts me at a meditative state at times. To me, it’s the closest thing to flying.

This is not the first time that Blair has made such a lengthy swim. She accomplished a major feat by swimming the English Channel.