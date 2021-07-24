Kayaker rescued along the waters of French Creek in Meadville

A kayaker has been rescued along the waters of French Creek Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, this happened around 3 p.m. when the man’s kayak overturned under the Spring Street bridge in Meadville.

Our photographer on scene said that the creek waters were high and the water was running fast.

The Crawford County Scuba Team along with area fire departments were able to put a boat in at Meadville’s Bicentennial Park.

The kayaker was clinging to a branch when crews rescued him. The kayaker was not injured when rescued.

