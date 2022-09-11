(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Reports were called in about a vehicle fire in Millcreek just before 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Kearsarge Fire Department were dispatched to the reported vehicle fire along Edinboro Road, near Moe’s Southwest Grill.

According to reports on the scene, Millcreek Police were first to arrive and were able to verify the nature of the call. The owner of the vehicle and Millcreek Police informed the firefighters that the fire was within the trunk of the car.

Fire personnel was able to get a quick knock on the fire from the back seats. Fire crews then utilized hydraulic spreaders and were able to pop the trunk to extinguish the fire fully.

The vehicle owner noted that the seat belt sensor started acting up and then smoke began to come out of the headliner.

Crews were on the scene for about 45 minutes. The cause of the fire is not known; however, it may be electrical related. Crews are continuing to investigate.