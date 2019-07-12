Kearsarge Laundromat back open for business

The Kearsarge Laundromat is back open for business after months of being closed down.

The laundromat suffered from heavy smoke damage after the fire at the imperial buffet. People lined up outside the business just before 7 a.m.

Customers said they are feeling stress free with the laundromat open.

“It’s stress free, because it’s kind of stressful to find the comfort you had here at Kearsarge. A lot of laundromats don’t have the drop off service and everything that they offer here. It’s been very comforting knowing they are back,” said Vicki Gourley, customer.

The owner is happy to be back in business.