Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s Litter Free School Zone program open to teachers

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is recruiting teachers to keep the schools of the commonwealth beautiful, too.

The volunteer-based community action organization’s Litter Free School Zone program promotes hands-on activities to teach environmental stewardship and responsibility. This can include planning two improvement projects per school year, litter cleanups and beautification events, such as creating and caring for pollinator and rain gardens.

“Campus litter sweeps are a great way for students to make a positive impact on the local environment and community,” said Shannon Reiter, President of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “Picking up litter makes an immediate and noticeable difference. It connects us to each other and makes us feel part of something bigger. We are all responsible for keeping our communities clean and beautiful.”

Along with an actual cleanup, this program can be combined with an educational lesson on how litter affects animals, people, water quality and economics.

Results are reported to Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and are added to their statewide community improvement totals. Each school who participates will receive a Litter Free School Zone sign from the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful organization.

Litter Free School Zone Program events can get free cleanup supplies through Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s Pick Up Pennsylvania, a statewide community improvement program that runs from now through Nov. 30. Registered events receive free bags and gloves through a partnership of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, PennDOT and the Ocean Conservancy.

There are currently over 90 schools participating in the program. All schools are welcome to participate, whether they are an elementary school, middle school, high school, public or private.

Schools interested in becoming a Litter Free School Zone can click HERE.

