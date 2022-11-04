It’s time to set the clocks back this weekend, and that’s coming with a safety warning for area drivers and home owners.

PennDOT is sharing tips to help people combat drowsy driving during daylight saving hours, while a local chief fire inspector tells us how often smoke detectors should be checked.

As daylight saving takes place this weekend, drivers will need to implement extra safety precautions into their daily commute.

PennDOT District One safety press officer says sleep is the best way to combat drowsy driving.

“Most adults need between seven and nine hours to get adequate alertness throughout the day,” said Saxon Daugherty, District One safety press officer, PennDOT.

The press officer says people can also drive with a passenger present to remain alert, but not to the point of distraction. If someone becomes drowsy behind the wheel, Daugherty has advice for those drivers.

“Find a safe spot to pull over, which would not be on the side of the road, try to find like a parking lot or even a rest stop if you’re along an interstate, and you can take a twenty minute nap,” said Daugherty.

For safety at home, the City of Erie chief fire inspector says residents need to ensure they have a working smoke detector.

Although people say to change smoke detector batteries during daylight saving, he recommends frequent battery checks.

“We recommend that you check them at least once a month. If you still have an old detector that is still working with a nine volt battery, you should change those batteries every six months when you change the clocks ahead or back,” said Donald Sauer, chief fire inspector, City of Erie Fire Department. “A lot of new smoke detectors have a ten year lithium ion battery, but you should still check them to make sure they’re working correctly.”

The chief fire inspector for the city says families should have a plan of action in case a crisis breaks out because every second matters.

“You should practice and have a plan ready before the emergency happens because once the emergency happens everything goes out the window,” said Sauer.

The PennDOT press officer says drivers should not rely entirely on caffeine to make long commutes as it will only be a short term fix.