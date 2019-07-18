Keeping animals safe in the extreme heat

In the dog days of summer, there are some things you just can’t plan, like the extreme heat we will see tomorrow and Saturday.

For our pets, too much fun in the sun can quickly turn dangerous. There are things you should anticipate to keep animals safe this summer.

At the Erie Zoo, there are fans, frozen treats, and even AC in some of the animals’ bedrooms. For you furry friends at home, you can use some of the same tricks.

“For some animals it’s hard for them to deal with the extreme heat. Even your dogs at home if they are a particularly furry dog, they could struggle with this. We recommend taking a look at ways to help keeping your animals at home cool as well. That could involved maybe spraying them down, or a kiddie pool for a dog to lay in,” said Scott Mitchell, Erie Zoo Director.

Also, don’t forget to always supervise your pets when outside. Give them plenty of shade, and clean water to drink. Never leave your pet in the car. If your dog wants to go for a walk, early morning and late evening are best.