Keeping children safe during extreme heat

Dangerously hot and humid weather is engulfing the North East. It’s that time of the season to consider precautions that you can take while outside in the heat.

The current temperature outside is above the 90’s, and while children might be out having fun, there are precautions that they should take in order to beat the heat and have fun this summer.

It’s all about having fun in the sun as a kid, but it’s also important to stay safe with the high temperatures.

“I am out here with my son, we’re just having fun. It’s very hot today, and it’s supposed to be really hot weather coming. I decided to take him out to get cooled off,” said Jamie King, Erie resident.

Even for Season Rutan and her niece and nephew, it’s about finding something fun to do. They are at Erie’s new Bayview Splash Park.

“We we’re trying to find something fun to do today in the heat, and it’s nice. They have the new playground and it’s free,” said Rutan.

Although playing in the water may beat the heat, there are other precautions a child needs to take in order to stay safe in the sun.

Watch for danger signs like dizziness, being light headed, excessive sweating, or more fatigue than usual.

Dr. Jason Loflen, Emergency Doctor at UPMC Hamot said it’s important to pay attention to these signs early.

“If you see your kid looking fatigued, tired, and not sweating, it might be time to bring them inside, cool them off as quickly as you possibly can,” said Doctor Loflen.

And there are other signs you can look out for like dry hands, dry lips, dry skin, or sunburn.

Dr. Loflen added it’s important as the temperatures soar in the next few days to stay hydrated and keep cool in the shade or inside.