Keeping kids motivated while learning online according to the Cleveland Clinic

As students attend school this semester, many are receiving their education at home online.

How do you keep these students motivated when they have so many distractions?

Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic said that creating a rewards system can be helpful in motivating children.

For example, if they complete a certain assignment, they can then go play outside or pick what to eat for dinner.

Also using virtual timers is a good way to keep kids on task.

Kids thrive on structure and routine so it’s important to have a flexible yet consistent schedule.

“It’s going to be hard to sit in front of the same space every single day. So if there are two spaces in the home that they can go to and kind of go back and forth from, that would be ideal, or outside learning. Whatever you can do to keep them engaged,” said Dr. Emily Mudd, Child Psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Mudd added that teenagers should be given more say in their day than a younger child who needs more direction.