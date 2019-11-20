Keeping packages safe during the holidays and avoiding “Porch Pirates”

Americans are expected to spend more than $135 billion on holiday presents online this year. Many times, those gifts arrive when homeowners are at work, a tempting target for thieves.

JET 24 Action News’ Chelsey Withers reports on tips with how to stay clear of “porch pirates”

‘Tis the busiest shopping season of the year, which means marking a time for you to take extra caution when ordering online.

“Suspects actually following UPS trucks, so they drop a package off and they go up and take it,” said Jon Nolan, deputy chief of Erie Police Department.

If you’re away for the day sometimes it’s best to reach out, so you can have an extra set of eyes looking out.

“I notice sometimes my neighbors,” said Wayne Capwill, Erie resident. “If I see stuff on their porch, like my neighbor right there has an open porch. If I notice, I’ll give him a call and let him know it’s there, just so he is aware.

But, if you’re looking to take security to the next level, there are different systems you could use.

“You could get a camera that’s overlooking the front door and in front of the house,” said Gregg Butala, president of Whitetail Electronics. “We could see them walking up to it or they do have the doorbell type of cameras that if someone comes up to the door itself, they could also get a notification.”

If you’re looking to save money and not splurge on a new system, one resident is lending his advice on how to build relationships with your neighbors.

“If you see them out in the yard, go introduce yourself, tell them a little bit about yourself, ask them about them a little bit about them and let them know you know what’s going on in the neighborhood and ask them to keep their eyes out.” Capwill said.

If someone is found to be stealing off a porch or property, they could face theft charges.