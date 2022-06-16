As temperatures continue to rise, pets also require special care while being outdoors.

Excessive panting, tiredness, and lack of eating or drinking are signs that pets are too hot. A local animal shelter recommends keeping pets inside and out of the heat, even if they want to go out.

Keeping pets hydrated with plenty of water is the best thing to do if they must go outdoors to prevent heat exhaustion.

“If you’re hot and miserable, your dog probably is too and animals exhibit people. Say she was wagging her tail and looked so happy, wagging your tail can also mean a sign of stress. There are other things that we don’t interpret their body language correctly. Certainly hot concrete is an issue for the pads on their feet,” said Ruth Thompson, Founder and Director of The ANNA Shelter.

