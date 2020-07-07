Keeping your pets safe in the heat

With the sun out and hot temperatures lingering, it is important to be mindful of your pets.

Always remember to keep water available and if possible keep pets in an air conditioned environment.

For pets outdoor bathroom breaks should be no longer than ten minutes in order to avoid heat exhaustion and sunburn.

Remember to also test the sidewalk before taking a pet on a walk. If the sidewalk is too hot for you to walk on barefoot, then it is too hot for your pet to walk on.

Both cats and dogs can suffer from heat exhaustion so it is important to notice the signs of your pet overheating.

“Panting is a big one. Excessive breathing, excessive salivation, they’ll be hot to touch. We use the ears. We’ll hold our hand under their ears and you’ll be able to feel the heat. Under the armpits is just another good indicator,” said Ruth Thompson, Director of the ANNA Shelter.

If your pet is laying out on non-carpeted areas of your home or even digging holes, those can be some other indicators that they are too hot.