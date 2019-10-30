Keeping yourself and your children safe during Halloween

Tomorrow night, kids will be out in full force looking to gather as much candy as they can and safety should be a big priority.

AAA is offering some basic tips for keeping youngsters safe.

Make sure adults go out with children and get an idea of your trick or treating route before hand, map it out if possible

Crossing the streets at crosswalks and not between cars is key

Make costumes safer by opening eye-holes in masks

Have children carry flashlights and glow sticks to increase visibility

These safety tips apply whether you are trick or treating or not.

“For motorists in suburban areas where you know there will be trick or treater’s, minimize risk and go below the speed limit,” said James Garrity, AAA Spokesperson.

Tomorrow night at 11 p.m. Action News will present a special report on the dark and dangerous streets of Erie and how to avoid being a victim on the street and behind the wheel.