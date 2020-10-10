Keeping yourself safe during National Cyber Security Awareness Month

October is National Cyber Security Awareness Month. Experts say that the pandemic has opened even more doors for cyber security threats.

Mercyhurst Cuber Security Professor Christopher Mansour said there are ways to keep you and your family safe.

Mansour said that you should change your passwords regularly and never share them. Mansour also suggests updating your phone and computers often with updated anti virus software.

A good tip is to be aware of emails with links or emails that look like they are from a high ranking employee at your work.

“Because the moment you click on those links you are exposing yourself to malicious software into your device and that software could encrypt your information, steal your information, disclose your information or even spy on you and your activity as well,” said Christopher Mansour, Assistant Professor of Cyber Security at Mercyhurst University.

Just in 2020 alone there have been more than 445 million cyber attacks worldwide.