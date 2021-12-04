Kellar Williams Real Estate holds Toys For Tots toy drive

Santa and the Grinch made a special appearance on December 4th at the Kellar Williams Real Estate office.

A Marines Toys For Tots event was held where children took a picture with both Santa and the Grinch. In order to get a photo with Santa and the Grinch, a toy donation had to be made to the toy drive.

The Kellar Williams office does a Christmas event every year.

Toys For Tots was chosen as a way to give back to those in need this year.

“Kellar Williams find is very important that we give back to the community, and it’s important during the holidays especially for those children that aren’t able to possibly get gifts,” said Breanna Miller, Assistant Market Center Administrator at Kellar Williams.

The company is thankful for all of the volunteers that have donated and for the individuals that supported the event in making it a success.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists