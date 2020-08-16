Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club holds ribbon cutting ceremony weekend

Kellar’s a Modern Magic and Comedy Club had their ribbon cutting ceremony this weekend along with a magic show each day this weekend as well.

Here is more on the the family friendly brunch that Kellar’s hosted on Sunday.

This weekend Dana Daniels, a two time comedy magician of the year, who was also featured on America’s Got Talent, performed at the new Kellars Modern Magic and Comedy Club.

Many folks in attendance said that this was the first show that they have been to in a while and a daytime performance that they have been looking forward to.

“Jr.’s used to be just adults only so now we can actually bring our kids here,” said Joel Zaczyk, Kellar’s Magic Show Attendee.

Erie Resident Joel Zacyzk said that he is glad that Kellar’s has family friendly shows and is a new attraction for the local community.

“It’s kind of like a staycation because you go other places and they have stuff like this and is great that kids can come out and experience it, and it’s not 9:00 at night,” said Zacyzk.

The owner of Kellar’s agreed while saying that this type of show is meant to give families a sense of normalcy.

“People need to laugh right now and they need to be amazed and they need to have a sense of normalcy,” said Bobby Borgia, Owner of Kellar’s A Modern Magic and Comedy Club.

Comedy magician Dana Daniels said that it felt great to be back on stage while performing and making people laugh.

“I haven’t been in front of a live audience since March and it’s just been killing me. So it’s a smaller crowd, but it’s great just to hear the laughter and to get up there and just entertain again,” said Dana Daniels, Comedy Magician featured on America’s Got Talent.

Coming up next weekend a comedian who has performed in Erie before, Tammy Pescatelli. Pescatelli will be on stage both Friday August 21st and Saturday August 22nd.