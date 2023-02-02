Kellar’s Magic and Comedy Club is back and with a new sleight of headliners ready to amaze guests.

Thursday evening, Kellar’s welcomed Michael Winslow, best known for his recent run on America’s Got Talent, Spaceballs, Police Academy and Family Guy.

The owner, Bobby Borgia, is thrilled to be back in Erie and has plenty of tricks up his sleeve including his magic bar where he says that drinks just magically disappear.

“You can just come to the bar; you don’t have to come see a show. We have the world class sleight of hand artists Netflix, Penn and Teller, every week. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday the magic bar is open,” said Bobby Borgia, owner of Kellar’s. “I want to bring Erie some positivity, some great entertainment, top comedians, top magicians, mentalists, all from television here.”

Michael Winslow will be performing at Kellar’s from February 2 to 4.