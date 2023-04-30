Erie residents enjoyed a show full of magic and comedy at a local club.

Comedy magician Doc Dixon visited Kellar’s Magic and Comedy Club, located at 1402 State Street, to present three shows over the weekend with Sunday being a family matinee.

Dixon said people attending the show can expect to have fun with an interactive show and good magic. He told us this is one of his most memorable shows that carries a message he hopes resonates with everyone.

“The very first show I did here was right after the shut down and there’s a joke I make in the show about oh I got a very busy household and it’s really good to get out of the house and in that show the audience reacted to it like yeah it is really good to get out of the house and I think after that time we got to be vigilant in reminding ourselves get out of the house have a good time and this is one of the best places to do it,” said Doc Dixon, comedy magician.

Dixon said he loves coming back to Kellar’s Magic and Comedy Club and recalls the audience always being uniformly great.