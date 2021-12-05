Keller Williams Real Estate teams up with Marines for toy drive for Toys For Tots toy drive

Santa along with the Grinch and the United States Marines teamed up on December 4th to help families in need put presents under the Christmas tree.

Over at Keller Williams Real Estate office, the Marines held a Toys For Tots event.

Children were able to take a photo with Santa and the Grinch while donating a toy in return for the photo.

The Keller Williams office holds a Christmas event every year.

Toys For Tots was chosen by Keller Williams to give back to those in need this year.

“Keller Williams finds that it is very important that we give back to the community and it’s most important during the holidays especially for those children that aren’t able to possibly get gifts,” said Breanna Miller, Assistant Market Center Administrator at Keller Williams.

The company is thankful for all of the volunteers that have donated and for the individuals that supported the event in making it a success.

