Kelly calls Great Lakes budget cuts in 2020 budget a "framework for negotiations"

The Trump Administration has released its budget for 2020 with major cuts to funding for the Great Lakes.

The $4.7 trillion budget includes a 90% reduction in the funds for projects aimed at cleaning up the Great Lakes, the third time the president has tried to cut that budget.

Under the plan, the Environmental Protection Agency will see nearly $3 billion in overall funding decreases while the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative's funding will fall from $300 million to just $30 million.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says, "That is very, very concerning when we look at not taking care of the natural resources that has been gifted to us, and it's up to us and this generation to take care for future generations."

A statement from Republican Representative Mike Kelly's office called the president's budget a "framework for negotiations". That statement going on to say that Kelly has been "a staunch supporter of Great Lakes funding and restoration since he arrived in Congress".

