Kelly participates in Erie Silent March

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) today participated in Erie’s Silent March, a peaceful demonstration to advocate racial equality in America.

Kelly issued the following statement at the conclusion of the event:

“I was proud to join our friends and neighbors in the Silent March through downtown Erie today with others who envision America as a beacon of hope and a shining city on a hill. Americans of good will from every background have united at various periods in our history to bring us closer to that goal, and recent tragedies reveal that there is much more work to be done. I encourage western Pennsylvanians to talk about our progress in racial equality and what else we can do, to listen to each other, and above all, remember the Golden Rule. If we treat each other as we would like to be treated, we can avoid new wounds, heal old ones, and live up to America’s promise of one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all. Let’s do that together,” said U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (R-Pa).