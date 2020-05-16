Kelly votes against Pelosi’s ‘Stimulus’ Bill filled with progressive pet projects

The House of Representatives passed the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, legislation billed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a coronavirus relief package.

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) opposed the measure and released this statement after the vote:

“So far, the legislative response to the coronavirus has been largely bipartisan. At this stage, however, Speaker Pelosi has decided that political posturing is more important than helping Americans get through this pandemic and the economic devastation it has caused. The three trillion dollar so-called stimulus bill she introduced is little more than a progressive wish list of policies that will never become law. Democrats should come to the table and work with Republicans and President Trump on next steps instead of abusing this crisis to ram through their radical agenda,” said Kelly.