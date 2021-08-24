Kendig claims self-defense in October Harborcreek shooting

30-year-old Corey Kendig is claiming self-defense after fatally shooting Jeremy Jones outside Partners Tavern in Harborcreek in October of 2020.

Now prosecutors are working to convict Kendig of third-degree murder or manslaughter.

Prosecutors have called several witnesses to the stand, including friends of the victim who were at the club the night of the shooting.

Trial will resume Wednesday at 9:00 am.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.