After deliberating Monday morning, the jury has found 30-year-old Corey Kendig not guilty.

Kendig was charged with shooting and killing Jeremy Jones outside Partners Tavern last October.

The defense claimed Kendig was assaulted by four men the night of the shooting, while prosecutors were looking for a third-degree murder or manslaughter conviction.

