Kent State remembers the four students shot on May 4th, 1970 part II

Fifty years ago today, National Guardsmen killed four students at Kent State University.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the school to cancel this year’s anniversary ceremonies.

Tonight we go back 30 years as Kent State prepared to dedicate the May 4th memorial. We looked at the shock waves in Erie immediately after the shooting.

A single bullet hole still pierces the sculpture that once stood between armed guardsmen and protesting students.

Twenty years have gone a long toward the healing process, but scars remain. There are four dead, nine wounded and some 20,000 other who have had to accept their roles in history.

“Once we knew there had been deaths, I realized this was more than an isolated incident of local interest, but oh no I don’t think we knew how set this would become in American history,” said Brian Pitzer, Kent State Alumni from Edinboro.

Fear and confusion was not restricted to the KSU campus. Downtown Kent has already withstood a night of vandalism.

The Townies, as local residents were known, heard rumors LSD would be placed in the water supply and downtown would be burned.

“Just general chaos, which when you’re not used to this sort of thing was very disturbing to a lot of the people here who live here and work here,” said Gary Falstad, Kent Business Owner.

While the smoke was literally clearing on the campus of Kent State, administrators in Erie were trying to figure out how to keep the college students there calm.

Classes were canceled at both Edinboro and Penn State Behrend, while students at Mercyhurst and Villa were able to participate in Gannon activities.

Those activities included the ability to come and go as you please, a march and a mass.

“To say that solved the problem, that didn’t solve the problem. It gave us a time in which we could talk with them, reason with them and try to get them to do the things we thought they should do and restrain them,” said Msgr. Wilfred Nash, Former Gannon University President.

Those universities were able to control the protests locally. Monsignor Nash’s fears were shared by Gannon student leadership.

Former Senate President Jeff Keim said that Kent State could have happened anywhere.

“If a group of students here in Erie were lined up facing, and I guess I didn’t imagine the national guard, but Erie Police or something and thought about people being afraid and the tenor of the times. I thought you could get shot and it could happen anywhere, and that scared me,” said Jeff Keim, Former Gannon Senate President.

In part three of Kent State 20 years later, the May 4th, 1970 memorial is scheduled for dedication tomorrow morning. Ironically the memorial has been the latest subject of protest.

“There’s always gonna be someone who say’s there’s not enough,” said Chris Finnecy, Kent State University Student in 1990.