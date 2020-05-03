Kent State remembers the four students shot on May 4th, 1970

Tomorrow will mark 50 years since the shootings occurred at Kent State University.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the school to cancel this year’s anniversary ceremonies.

Tonight however, we go back 30 years as Kent State prepared to dedicate the May 4th memorial.

We spoke with students from Erie, as well as a National Guardsman who was there on that fateful day.

They were 13 seconds that indelibly etched Kent State’s place in history.

At 12:24 in the afternoon on May 4th, 1970, 24 National Guardsmen fired 61 shots which killed four students and wounded nine others.

The guard had been sent to Kent State two days earlier when protesters first ransacked downtown Kent and then burned the ROTC building in opposition to the U.S. invasion of Cambodia.

“There were just too many bosses I think and that created a bad situation because no one knew what they were doing,” said Bill Drugan, Former National Guardsman.

Back then Private Drugan was patrolling on other parts of the campus when students told them of the shooting.

“The people that were actually not involved in it, we sort of tried to give support to those people who were. They went through a lot of mental stress because I think they realized what happened could have been avoided somehow,” said Drugan.

It was the deadly end to a confrontation alumni from the Erie area recall as a carnival like atmosphere which later turned into martial law and ultimately tragedy.

“Most people thought they were there primarily to protect against any more property damage, and I don’t think they realized that there was any personal risk involved. I certainly didn’t,” said Brian Pitzer, Kent Alum from Edinboro.

Gail Rounds, a Kent state Alum here in Erie said that her professor told her and her that there were several professors and students on top of that building watching what was going on. The professors advised Rounds and other classmates to stay away.

Like many other parents of the 20,000 other students attending Kent State University in 1970, Gail’s parents could not get a hold of her and were left only to hope that she was nowhere near that parking lot when the National Guard opened fire.

“You become a little concerned because you don’t know what the heck is going on. They don’t give you much information. You couldn’t call the school or anybody,” said John Farkas, Father of a daughter at Kent State on May 4th, 1970.

In part two of the Kent State: 20 years later, the shootings become the headlines as shock waves are felt all over including right here in Erie.

“It’s something that happened to me. It happened to my generation. It happened to the whole nation,” said Pitzer.

