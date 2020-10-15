Kevin Nephew named president & CEO of Seneca Gaming Corporation

Kevin Nephew has been named the president & CEO of Seneca Gaming Corporation.

The Seneca Gaming Corporation Board of Directors announced today that Kevin Nephew, an executive with decades of financial leadership experience, has been named the corporation’s president & CEO.

As an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation’s Wolf Clan, Nephew becomes the first Seneca Nation member to lead the corporation in its 18-year history.

As president & CEO, Nephew will oversee the operation and performance of Seneca Gaming Corporation’s three casino properties – Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, NY; Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca, NY; and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino in downtown Buffalo.

The facilities collectively employ more than 2,700 workers and attract millions of visitors each year.

Nephew joined Seneca Gaming Corporation in 2014, most recently serving as Vice President of Organization Improvement & Development.

He previously held the roles of Executive Director of Continuous Improvement and Director of Budget and Financial Analysis.

“We have seen Kevin’s leadership and commitment firsthand over the past six years and we have every confidence in his vision for leading Seneca Gaming Corporation and our three world-class properties,” said Dr. Lori V. Quigley, Chairwoman of the Seneca Gaming Corporation Board of Directors. “As an executive and a colleague, Kevin has demonstrated an ability to inspire positive operational and philosophical change throughout the corporation for the benefit of our stakeholders, including our guests, our more than 2,700 team members, and the Seneca Nation. The Board looks forward to working collaboratively with Kevin to fulfill our shared goals for Seneca Gaming Corporation.”

Prior to joining Seneca Gaming Corporation, Nephew spent 22 years working in a series of Finance positions with New York State, including 15 years as Director of Financial Administration for the New York State Office of Technology, as well as roles with the New York State Department of Tax and Finance and the New York State Division of Budget.

“I am incredibly humbled by the Board’s confidence in my ability to lead Seneca Gaming Corporation forward,” Nephew said. “I know well the passion and dedication our team members bring to their jobs every day, and how that resonates in the service they provide to our guests. I also know the important role our properties play for our team members, for our community, and for the Seneca Nation. Those perspectives will help guide my leadership in continuing to strengthen our operations and make Seneca Gaming Corporation and our three properties leaders in our industry.”

“The Seneca Nation is very proud to see one of our members earn this important opportunity,” added Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr. “When we opened the doors at Seneca Niagara nearly two decades ago, it was a milestone moment in our history and a monumental turning point for the future of our people. Not only will Kevin have the opportunity to make a lasting, positive impact on our Seneca economy, he is also setting a positive example for our Nation’s younger generations.”

Nephew is a graduate of Bucknell University and earned a MBA from Columbia University.

Nephew is also an adjunct professor at Medaille College and is a member of the Seneca Nation Investment Board of Directors.