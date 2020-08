The youngest person to be found guilty of a homicide here in Erie County received his sentenced on Friday August 28th.

Eighteen year old Keyon Lucas has now been sentenced to 20 to 49 years in prison for the murder of 24-year-old Lavelle Beason.

Lucas was also given a sentence of four years of probation.

Lucas was 14 at the time of the shooting which took place in January of 2017.

Reportedly Lucas shot Beason while he sat in his car over on East 22nd Street.