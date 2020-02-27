Keyon Lucas found guilty on all charges including third degree murder

Keyon Lucas has been found guilty on all charges including third degree murder. Lucas is the 17-year-old who was 14 at the time of the 2017 shooting.

Samiar Nefzi has been following this trial since day one and speaks to the lead prosecutor in this case.

The jury unanimously found Keyon Lucas guilty. It took the jury about eight hours to reach their decision.

Shortly after 2 p.m. the jury called Judge John Mead in the courtroom to ask him to read the legal definition of “malice.” Following the reading, the jury announced they have reached a guilty verdict of third degree murder and all other charges, including aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension and reckless endangering another person.

“We’re pleased with the verdict. We’re happy the jury came back and found him guilty of what we believed all along,” said Grant Miller, Assistant Director Attorney.

Lead prosecutor on the case Grant Miller of the Erie County District Attorney’s Officer said that this was a difficult case, from having it postponed due to evidentary issues, to having witnesses come forward.

“Here in our case, we had eye witnesses who are also victims you know, victims of the crime that was a particular challenge for us. For them to be able to testify and follow through when they have not only seen or heard different things, they were also part of the tragedy to happen,” said Miller.

Miller added that Lucas’ age at the shooting, 14-years-old, shows anyone is capable of murdering someone.

“Ultimately we’re trying to seek some amount of justice and some amount of accountability. Certainly our office doesn’t take any pleasure in bringing a consequence for such a young individual,” said miller.

Further explaining the goal is to also find some amount of closure for the victim and their family.

As Keyon Lucas left the court room, he told his mother that he loved her. She responded with “I love you too son.”

Both families, Lucas and Beasons’ family, not commenting on the verdict.

Lucas will appear back in Judge Meads courtroom on April 27th for his sentencing. His attorney however, asked if that could be moved up to an earlier date.