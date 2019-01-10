Keystone Trails Association board members discuss Sunday hunting

Though there are some high-profile individuals like Representative Dan Laughlin vying for hunting to be permitted on Sundays, not everyone feels the same. At the January meeting of Keystone Trails Association’s (KTA) Board of Directors, the Board reaffirmed the organization’s opposition to any expansion of Sunday Hunting in Pennsylvania.

Board President Ernie Werstler noted the 'Power of Outdoor Recreation Spending in Pennsylvania: How hunting, fishing, and outdoor activities help support a healthy state economy of November, 2018 By Southwick Associates and the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership' showed that trail users outnumbered hunters 3 to 1 and their economic impact was higher than hunters by 2.5 to 1. Trail users spent $2574 per participant according to the analysis.

“Clearly the non-hunting public needs to have significant input into this issue since their economic impact is so substantial”, he said, “Any expansion of Sunday hunting could have a very detrimental economic impact on our economy if trail users discontinue their activities to avoid hunters.”

“While the reasons for opposition to this issue are as many and varied as our membership, including fearing for their safety, the overwhelming majority do not want to see any expansion of Sunday hunting in Pennsylvania. It is vitally important that our elected officials listen to the large majority of people in our state on such an important issue.” Werstler added.

In addition, the Board noted that the 2016 National Survey of Fishing, Hunting, and Wildlife-Associated Recreation showed that significantly more people participated in wildlife watching than hunting and again had a larger economic impact.

Keystone Trails Association is a federation of membership organizations and individuals dedicated to providing, preserving, protecting, and promoting recreational hiking trails and hiking opportunities in Pennsylvania. KTA also represents and advocates for the interests and concerns of the Pennsylvania hiking community.