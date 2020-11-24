KFC hosts 3rd annual Day of Giving

KFC is hosting their 3rd annual Day of Giving.

Over 500 meals under parent company Ampex brand will distribute meals to the community over the next two days.

District Manager Scott Hoelke saying it’s an amazing opportunity to give back to the community, adding the company challenges itself each year to think outside of the box and give back.

“We just know the need with COVID-19 going on, people struggling financially, and the hardships they’re going through, it’s good to give back to the community that helps us each and everyday,” said Scott Hoelke, district manager, Ampex brands.

Over 500 of the Ampex brand restaurants will take part in the event.