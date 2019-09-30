Khao Thai expected to open new location in Millcreek around the end of October

Construction at Khao Thai’s new location in Millcreek is still underway.

The restaurant signed a lease to relocate to a building with a commercial kitchen on 2430 West 8th Street.

The relocation comes after the Erie Downtown Development Corporation took over the building for a new Culinary Arts District.

The restaurant is preparing to move into its new location at the end of October.

Khao Thai owners say there is a delay in moving due to the inspection process of the new restaurants gas and electrical lines.

“We are waiting for the inspection, because everything has to be up to code. It’s new to us, we are learning as we are growing,” said Douangchay Phetsavanh, Co-Owner, Khao Thai.

A grand opening is expected to take place once the restaurant moves to the new location.