Khao Thai restaurant reopens in Millcreek

Erie’s loss is a Millcreek gain after a downtown restaurant displaced by development reopens on West 8th Street.

The result is the new Khao Thai Restaurant at 2430 W. 8th Street. The restaurant was a popular Perry Square lunch spot until the Erie Downtown Development Corporation bought the building. So after considering other downtown locations the owners decided to reopen in Millcreek,

“We did not have a parking lot and our customers they had a tough time finding a place to park but now we have a parking spot here we are, very excited about that.” said Douangchey Phetsavanh, the co-owner of Khao Thai.

The owners will celebrate the first week with a daily drawing for a $25 gift certificate as a thank you to returning customers.