Kia owners received an extra boost of safety Saturday afternoon.

Erie Police participated in a steering wheel give away for Kia owners.

The vehicles must be models between 2011 and 2021 with steel turnkey ignitions. This is in response to the uptick of thefts of certain Kia models due to a social media trend.

The trend has been going on for about a year and a half, but the Detective Sergeant of Erie Police said he has not seen it in the city yet. He hopes this give away will prevent any thefts from happening.

“Once installed you know it will make it harder for the vehicle to steer obviously, but just having it on the steering wheel will be a great deterrent,” said Christopher Clement, detective sergeant, auto theft unit, Erie Police Department.

The steering wheel locks were provided to the Erie Police Department by Kia corporation.