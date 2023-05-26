(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– With the summer 2023 unofficially kicking off this weekend, Erie’s Bayfront Landing is welcoming a pair of events to get the festivities started with some of the region’s top dancers and flashiest speedboats courtesy of Erie Sports Commission.

This weekend, the Star Dance Alliance will be holding their first Imagine National Dance Challenge in Erie while the Erie Poker Run is returning for its eighth go around in Erie.

“Erie is fortunate to have to have a premier venue, Bayfront Convention Center, on Presque Isle Bay, and another premier venue in the bay itself,” said Mark Jeanneret, Erie Sports Commission executive director. “As Memorial Day weekend unofficially kicks off the summer events season, we have two great events taking full advantage of two of Erie’s best assets.”

Dancers in the Imagine National Dance Tour competition will be bringing their A-game as Erie is the last stop in its regional tour for dancers age 5 to 19 in solo, duet/trio and group divisions spanning multiple skill levels.

Dancing starts Saturday morning at 8:30 at the Bayfront Convention Center and will wrap up with awards at 6:45 p.m. and a free hip hop master class with Atlanta-based instructor and choreographer Xavier Lewis. Dancing will resume Sunday at 9 a.m. and ends at 11:15 a.m. with more awards.

Need a little more speed? The annual Erie Poker Run has you covered as speedboats will be darting around Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie in search of the perfect poker hand.

Covering 110 miles between the lake and bay, boaters will be heading out at 10 a.m. from the Sheraton Erie Bayfront on Saturday morning. Spectators can come down to the waterfront and see the boats before they head out, free of charge, Friday night and Saturday morning.

For more information on the events, check out the Erie Sports Commission website here.