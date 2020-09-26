“Kids and Kops” pizza party held in Erie as a push to raise awareness about equality, color, and community

A push to raise awareness about color and equality is now underway in the City of Erie.

Here is more on the “Kids and Kops” party.

Pizza and Cops party is a part of the R.A.A.C.E project which raises awareness about color and equality and is bringing children in the community together.

It’s an initiative to build relationships and strengthen conversations in the Erie community.

“We’ve called the community together in a way to promote unity and to tear down some of the diversity across the country,” said Lamont Higginbottom, Pastor of the Second Baptist Church.

Erie Police officers along with the United Clergy Members are now uniting to better one another’s differences.

This is done by having a “Kops and Kidz” pizza party which expects to raise awareness about race and equality.

“I really think the difference of skin color, age and hair are minor differences. We are all human beings. This event gives the opportunity to do that,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D) City of Erie.

The party gives kids the chance to hangout with police officers and create a relationship with one another.

Pastors said that it starts with having conversations in order to have a more diverse community.

“The relationship with he Erie Police and the folks of our community. We want kids to see them in another light as police officers that are there to protect them,” said Jesse Gavin, Pastor at Greater Calvary Full Gospel Baptist Church.

Pastors also told us that this is also an opportunity to come together when people aren’t in crisis.

This is an opportunity to have meaningful conversations by getting to know one another.