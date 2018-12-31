Kids celebrate ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ at ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum

Most New Year’s Eve festivities are for adults, but the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum is changing that.

Every year, the museum holds their event ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ for children. Families with younger children don’t always get to stay up together until midnight to ring in the new year together.

Organizers, like Julie Boam, Visitor Service Manager, say the event has now become an Erie tradition. “…this is one of my favorite events here at the museum because it’s awesome to see families come together.”

Children had an apple juice toast and a balloon drop to celebrate.