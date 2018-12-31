1  of  2
Breaking News
Wattsburg man pronounced dead after holiday pool accident DirecTV removes JET 24 from their lineup

Kids celebrate ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ at ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Most New Year’s Eve festivities are for adults, but the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum is changing that. 

Every year, the museum holds their event ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ for children.  Families with younger children don’t always get to stay up together until midnight to ring in the new year together.  

Organizers, like Julie Boam, Visitor Service Manager, say the event has now become an Erie tradition.  “…this is one of my favorite events here at the museum because it’s awesome to see families come together.”

Children had an apple juice toast and a balloon drop to celebrate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar