Kids from Boys and Girls Club had lunch with Mayor

Some kids in the Boys and Girls club got to have lunch today with a special guest.

Club members had the chance to sit down to eat some pizza and talk with Mayor Joe Schember.

The Mayor not only talked about stories of him growing up in Erie, but also about different things happening within the city now.

“These kids are Erie’s future, and so if we can send them on a good track, just because they get to spend a little time with me, it’s certainly well worth my time. I want to do as much as that as possible going forward,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

There were seven Boys and Girls Club members at today’s lunch with the Mayor.