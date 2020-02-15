Kids have tea party with Princess Belle from Beauty and the Beast

Kids had a chance to spend time with a princess on Saturday.

Once Upon a Party held an event for kids to have some fun with a Beauty and the Beast theme, spending some quality time with Belle.

Kids got to listen to some stories, dance and sing to some of their favorite songs and even enjoy some themed bubble tea.

The monthly event is designed to be a small setting in order to give them some quality princess time.

“Oh my gosh we love it. They’re all so adorable and they’re so excited to see the princess. It’s a lot of fun,” said Christina Bell, owner of Once Upon a Party.

The next Andora’s bubble tea party with Bell will be held on March 15th.