Kids learn about ‘green’ career options at TREC ‘Green and Dirty Jobs’ event

Youth Training Day was held at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center to excite children about the environment.

The focus was on the theme ‘Green and Dirty Jobs’. The students were informed about careers they could pick that would contribute to a more sustainable community.

A variety of ‘green’ careers need to be filled including wind energy workers, urban growers, and more.

Director of Communication, Leann Sestak, tells us, “…to be able to present, ‘hey, there’s more opportunity than you think,’ to these young folks who can base their path on what they hear today… so, that’s really exciting.”

100 students were part of the event.